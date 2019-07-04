NASCAR Heat 4 cover athlete, game enhancements to be unveiled at Daytona After months of anticipation, NASCAR and 704Games will join together Saturday at Daytona International Speedway to unveil the fourth installment in the NASCAR Heat franchise. Before the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the veil of secrecy will be lifted to showcase the new NASCAR Heat 4 cover athlete as well as game upgrades that will bring […]

After months of anticipation, NASCAR and 704Games will join together Saturday at Daytona International Speedway to unveil the fourth installment in the NASCAR Heat franchise.

Before the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the veil of secrecy will be lifted to showcase the new NASCAR Heat 4 cover athlete as well as game upgrades that will bring users an enhanced experience. Race fans in attendance can witness the event at the UNOH FanZone Main Stage at 3:15 p.m. ET.

Past cover athletes include Carl Edwards (NASCAR Heat Evolution), Kyle Busch (NASCAR Heat 2) and the Hendrick Motorsports lineup of Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, William Byron and Alex Bowman (NASCAR Heat 3).

NASCAR Heat 4 will be available for pre-order on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC immediately after Saturday’s unveil.

For more information, stay tuned to eNASCAR.com and NASCARHeat.com.