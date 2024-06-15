- NASCAR grants waiver to Kyle Larson after missing Coca-Cola 600NASCAR has granted Kyle Larson a playoff eligibility waiver after the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver missed Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. His arrival at Charlotte Motor Speedway was delayed by rain at the Indianapolis 500, where he finished 18th in his IndyCar debut.1:00Now PlayingPaused
NASCAR heads to Iowa for inaugural Cup Series race
Dustin Long previews the NASCAR Cup Series' inaugural visit to Iowa Speedway, where cars and corn will be in the spotlight, and Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, and Austin Dillon may have an advantage against the competition.