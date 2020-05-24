NASCAR heads home to Charlotte: When is it and how to watch
After a successful return to action at Darlington Raceway, NASCAR will race from home for the next four days with two Cup races, one Xfinity and one Truck race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
How did things go at Darlington?
No positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from the track following NASCAR's return at Darlington, which included two Cup races and one Xfinity Series event.
The Cup races were won by Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin with Chase Briscoe taking an emotional victory in the NXS race.
Kyle Busch was in the spotlight, and not just for his late-race duel with Briscoe in Thursday's NXS race. On Wednesday, he collided with Chase Elliott in the closing laps of the NCS show while battling for second, resulting in a middle finger from NASCAR's Most Popular Driver.
When is the action at Charlotte?
Unlike most events on the schedule at the moment, the Coca Cola 600 600 will include live qualifying. The session will take place at 2 p.m. EST with the race following at 6 p.m. EST.
FOX will carry all events with the 600 broadcasted on the main channel with the other three races on Fox Sports 1.
The second Cup race on Wednesday evening will be just over 300 miles.
Date
Track
Series
Distance
Network
Start (ET)
Sun, May 24
Charlotte
Cup
600mi
FOX
6:00 PM
Mon, May 25
Charlotte
Xfinity
300mi
FS1
7:30 PM
Tue, May 26
Charlotte
Trucks
200mi
FS1
8:00 PM
Wed, May 27
Charlotte
Cup
500km
FS1
8:00 PM
Staying safe?
The protocols in place at Darlington remain in effect for the Charlotte race week as NASCAR moves to prevent any COVID-19 cases appearing in the garage. This means no fans will be permitted to attend and PPE is mandatory for all present at the track.
NASCAR has collaborated with public health officials, medical experts and state and federal officials, and implemented a comprehensive health and safety plan. In accordance with CDC, OSHA and state and local government recommendations, almost every aspect of how the event is conducted will be significantly modified, including the following provisos:
One-day shows Mandated use of personal protective equipment throughout the event Health screenings for all individuals prior to entering the facility, while inside the facility and exiting the facility Social distancing protocols throughout the event Strict limits on the number of individuals who are granted access into each facility, including a cap of 16 members per Cup team (including driver)
Where is NASCAR heading after Charlotte?
NASCAR released more of its revised schedule earlier this month, detailing plans up until June 21. Follow the four days of racing at CMS, the series will head to Tennessee for two events at Bristol Motor Speedway.
DATE
TRACK
SERIES
DISTANCE
TV
START (ET)
Sat, May 30
Bristol
Xfinity
160 mi
FS1
3:30 PM
Sun, May 31
Bristol
Cup
266 mi
FS1
3:30 PM
Sat, June 6
Atlanta
Trucks
200 mi
FS1
1:00 PM
Sat, June 6
Atlanta
Xfinity
251 mi
FOX
4:30 PM
Sun, June 7
Atlanta
Cup
500 mi
FOX
3:00 PM
Wed, June 10
Martinsville
Cup
263 mi
FS1
7:00 PM
Sat, June 13
Miami
Trucks
201 mi
FS1
12:30 PM
Sat, June 13
Miami
Xfinity
250 mi
FOX
3:30 PM
Sun, June 14
Miami
Xfinity
250 mi
FS1
12:00 PM
Sun, June 14
Miami
Cup
400 mi
FOX
3:30 PM
Sat, June 20
Talladega
ARCA
202 mi
FS1
2:00 PM
Sat, June 20
Talladega
Xfinity
300 mi
FS1
5:30 PM
Sun, June 21
Talladega
Cup
500 mi
FOX
3:00 PM
