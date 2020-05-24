NASCAR heads home to Charlotte: When is it and how to watch

After a successful return to action at Darlington Raceway, NASCAR will race from home for the next four days with two Cup races, one Xfinity and one Truck race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

How did things go at Darlington?

No positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from the track following NASCAR's return at Darlington, which included two Cup races and one Xfinity Series event.

The Cup races were won by Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin with Chase Briscoe taking an emotional victory in the NXS race.

Kyle Busch was in the spotlight, and not just for his late-race duel with Briscoe in Thursday's NXS race. On Wednesday, he collided with Chase Elliott in the closing laps of the NCS show while battling for second, resulting in a middle finger from NASCAR's Most Popular Driver.

Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry leads Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang

When is the action at Charlotte?

Unlike most events on the schedule at the moment, the Coca Cola 600 600 will include live qualifying. The session will take place at 2 p.m. EST with the race following at 6 p.m. EST. 

FOX will carry all events with the 600 broadcasted on the main channel with the other three races on Fox Sports 1. 

The second Cup race on Wednesday evening will be just over 300 miles. 

Date

Track

Series

Distance

Network

Start (ET)

Sun, May 24

Charlotte

Cup

600mi

FOX

6:00 PM

Mon, May 25

Charlotte

Xfinity

300mi

FS1

7:30 PM

Tue, May 26

Charlotte

Trucks

200mi

FS1

8:00 PM

Wed, May 27 

Charlotte

Cup

500km

FS1

8:00 PM

Staying safe?

The protocols in place at Darlington remain in effect for the Charlotte race week as NASCAR moves to prevent any COVID-19 cases appearing in the garage. This means no fans will be permitted to attend and PPE is mandatory for all present at the track.

NASCAR has collaborated with public health officials, medical experts and state and federal officials, and implemented a comprehensive health and safety plan. In accordance with CDC, OSHA and state and local government recommendations, almost every aspect of how the event is conducted will be significantly modified, including the following provisos:

One-day shows Mandated use of personal protective equipment throughout the event Health screenings for all individuals prior to entering the facility, while inside the facility and exiting the facility Social distancing protocols throughout the event Strict limits on the number of individuals who are granted access into each facility, including a cap of 16 members per Cup team (including driver)

Race Winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang

Where is NASCAR heading after Charlotte?

NASCAR released more of its revised schedule earlier this month, detailing plans up until June 21. Follow the four days of racing at CMS, the series will head to Tennessee for two events at Bristol Motor Speedway.

DATE      

TRACK

SERIES

DISTANCE

TV

START (ET)

Sat, May 30

Bristol

Xfinity

160 mi

FS1

3:30 PM

Sun, May 31

Bristol

Cup

266 mi

FS1

3:30 PM

Sat, June 6

Atlanta

Trucks

200 mi

FS1

1:00 PM

Sat, June 6

Atlanta

Xfinity

251 mi

FOX

4:30 PM

Sun, June 7

Atlanta

Cup

500 mi

FOX

3:00 PM

Wed, June 10

Martinsville

Cup

263 mi

FS1

7:00 PM

Sat, June 13

Miami

Trucks

201 mi

FS1

12:30 PM

Sat, June 13

Miami

Xfinity

250 mi

FOX

3:30 PM

Sun, June 14

Miami

Xfinity

250 mi

FS1

12:00 PM

Sun, June 14

Miami

Cup

400 mi

FOX

3:30 PM

Sat, June 20

Talladega

ARCA

202 mi

FS1

2:00 PM

Sat, June 20

Talladega

Xfinity

300 mi

FS1

5:30 PM

Sun, June 21

Talladega

Cup

500 mi

FOX

3:00 PM

