NASCAR says it can fine team members who don't comply with coronavirus protocols during races

NASCAR has added violations of its coronavirus protocols to the section of finable offenses in the rule book.

The sanctioning body is instituting strict social distancing and mask-wearing protocols at races for the foreseeable future as it attempts to restart the Cup Series season on Sunday, May 17 at Darlington Raceway. And on Wednesday, NASCAR said that it could fine team members up to $50,000 for violating the protocols.

“Failure to comply with NASCAR’s COVID-19 Event Protocol Guidelines and/or instructions from NASCAR including screenings, social distancing, compartmentalization and use of required personal protective equipment, etc” has been added to the rule books for all three series. The minimum fine for a violation is $10,000.

NASCAR will take the temperatures of each team member when he or she enters the track and anyone with a fever won’t be allowed to enter. It’s far from a perfect way to test for potential coronavirus but it’s happening because of the limited supply of coronavirus tests across the country.

Everyone will be asked to wear masks inside the track and that includes drivers, who will put masks on when they remove their driving helmets. Teams will be spread out through the garage areas and infield to separate themselves from one another. NASCAR is also making sure that teams from different series are not at the track at the same time. With seven races across its top three series over 11 days, teams will clear out after each race before teams from another series come to the track.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

