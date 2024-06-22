NASCAR New Hampshire weather: Will NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday be delayed or postponed?

Weather could impact Sunday's USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Sunday's forecast calls for rain chances throughout the day, from a 42% chance of precipitation at race time to a 77% chance of precipitation at 7 p.m.

Saturday's qualifying session was cancelled due to rain, and an abbreviated practice session lasted less than five minutes for the same reason.

Something also to keep in mind: New Hampshire Motor Speedway does not have lights, so any lengthy delay will impact NASCAR's ability to finish the race under natural sunlight.

Should any weather delay push the Cup race to a Monday scheduled start, Monday's forecast looks very similar. As of Saturday morning, the NWS forecast calls for a 42% chance for rain at noon, with similar percentages throughout the morning and afternoon.

NASCAR New Hampshire race start time moved up

The USA TODAY 301 is currently set for a 1:06 p.m. CT green flag around the 1.058-mile oval, with NASCAR moving the start time from 1:30 p.m. CT.

