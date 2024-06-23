NASCAR New Hampshire weather: Will NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday be delayed or postponed?

Weather could impact Sunday's USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Sunday's forecast calls for rain chances throughout the day, from a 6% chance of precipitation at race time to a 82% chance of precipitation at 6 p.m. That forecast is an improvement from earlier forecasts.

Saturday's qualifying session was cancelled due to rain, and an abbreviated practice session lasted less than five minutes for the same reason.

Something also to keep in mind: New Hampshire Motor Speedway does not have lights, so any lengthy delay will impact NASCAR's ability to finish the race under natural sunlight.

Should any weather delay push the Cup race to a Monday finish, Monday's forecast looks very similar. At Noon Monday, the NWS weather forecast for Loudon calls for a 14% chance of precipitation with chances increasing later in the day.

NASCAR New Hampshire race start time moved up

The USA TODAY 301 is currently set for a 2:06 p.m. ET green flag around the 1.058-mile oval, with NASCAR moving the start time from 2:30 p.m. ET.

NASCAR New Hampshire news, stories

TRACK INFO: Brief history of New Hampshire Motor Speedway, USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup Series race host

TRUEX'S FAREWELL: Martin Truex hopes farewell tour begins with 2nd straight win at Loudon in USA TODAY 301

WHAT TO KNOW: NASCAR race weekend filled with fun at New Hampshire Motor Speedway; USA Today 301 Sunday

SATURDAY'S RACES: Bonsignore wins Whelen Modified Tour Mohegan Sun 100; Bell Xfinity SciApps 200 in Loudon

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR New Hampshire weather: Will Cup race be delayed, rescheduled?