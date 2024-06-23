NASCAR New Hampshire: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race
Chase Elliott is on the pole for Sunday's USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Qualifying was rained out on Saturday, which produced the lineup via the metric NASCAR uses to divide up qualifying groups.
Ryan Blaney won last week's race at Iowa, the first win of the season for the defending Cup Series champion.
Here's the full starting lineup for Sunday's USA TODAY 301.
NASCAR New Hampshire TV schedule, start time for USA TODAY 301
Green Flag Time: Approx. 2:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 23
Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058-mile oval) in Loudon, New Hampshire
Length: 301 laps, 318.46 miles
Stages: 70 laps, 115 laps, 116 laps
TV coverage: USA Network
Radio: PRN
Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); NBC Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM on Channel 90 for audio (subscription required)
The USA TODAY 301 will be broadcast nationally on USA Network. Streaming options for the race include the FOX Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
USA TODAY 301 starting lineup
Row 1
1. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Row 2
3. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 3
5. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Row 4
7. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Row 5
9. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
10. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 6
11. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
12. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Row 7
13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
14. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 8
15. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
16. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Row 9
17. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
18. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 10
19. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
20. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 11
21. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
22. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Row 12
23. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
24. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Row 13
25. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
26. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 14
27. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
28. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Row 15
29. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
30. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Row 16
31. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
32. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Row 17
33. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 18
35. Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
36. Ty Dillon, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
