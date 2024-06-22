NASCAR New Hampshire predictions 2024: Expert picks for Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series makes the annual trip to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Sunday's USA TODAY 301.

Ryan Blaney won last week's race at Iowa ahead of Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott for Blaney's first win of the season.

Weather may be a factor throughout the race weekend at New Hampshire, with rain in the forecast on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Here are The Tennessean's expert picks for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race in New Hampshire:

Mike Organ's pick: TBD

Tom Kreager's pick: Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Denny Hamlin has had bad luck back-to-back weeks. That has to stop at some point. And New Hampshire is a place he's had success at, with three wins at the track.

Nick Gray's pick: Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

It's time for Martin Truex Jr. to win in 2024. Truex won here last year and has a strong recent track record at New Hampshire before the 2023 victory. He's led 426 of 602 laps in the last two races at Loudon. And it's not just to take the pressure of winning off in the final two months of the regular season; Truex and the No. 19 team will be in the regular-season championship mix down the stretch with a run of good finishes.

