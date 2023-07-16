NASCAR: New Hampshire, Pocono are special places for Logano

Jul. 16—These next two races on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule — Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon and next week's HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway — hold extra meaning for Joey Logano.

The tracks are the sites of his first two Cup victories.

"They're definitely special to go back to," Logano said in a telephone interview. "Loudon, for me, is my home race track where I watched my first Cup race when I was a kid. I drove my first Cup race there. I won my first Cup race there. A whole lot of special things and memories when I go back to Loudon. And then Pocono is one of my favorite places as well. Two completely different types of race tracks, but we'll see if we can make something happen."

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

June 28, 2009. Then a rookie driving for Joe Gibbs Racing and making his 20th career start, Logano won the rain-shortened race at New Hampshire to become the youngest winner in Cup Series history at 19 years, one month and four days.

"I remember not being that good. Honestly, we got really lucky," Logano said. "I had a flat left rear tire which made me have to pit when other cars did not. There was weather on the way and everyone had to pit under green. I had a little bit extra fuel from pitting because of the flat tire. It started raining and we won.

"I've yet to have another race that lucky 15 years later. I'm taking it because I've lost races that way many more times than I've won at this point."

Almost three years later — June 10, 2012 — Logano came to Pocono for his 125th career start, still with that lone victory and his future at Gibbs Racing in jeopardy. But he started the Pocono 400 on the pole, led a race-high 49 laps and passed Mark Martin for the lead with four laps to go to notch his second career victory.

Advertisement

"The win meant a lot," Logano said. "The situation I was in that weekend, I was losing my job. (Joe) Gibbs wasn't going to re-sign me, I was going to be out. We showed up that weekend, sat on the pole and won the race. That was a career moment. Probably the biggest win of my life to this day."

In September 2012, it was announced that Logano would join Penske Racing as driver of the No. 22 Ford starting with the 2013 season. He has been with the organization since.

During that time, he has won 30 races, raising his career total to 32, and captured series championships in 2018 and 2022.

This season, Logano won at Atlanta in March to extend his streak of consecutive seasons with at least one win to 12. He also has two poles (Las Vegas, Atlanta), five top-five and nine top-10 finishes to rank 10th in the point standings.

Advertisement

"We're doing OK," Logano said. "We went through about a month and a half of just one thing after another, which set us back a lot further in points than we want to be. But I feel recently, we're starting to find some consistency and some good ways of finding some track position throughout the race.

"We're not quite fast enough yet. We need to find some more speed to get where we need to be. We were in a similar scenario last year and we won the championship. It's all about finding the speed at the right time. We've got a little bit more time before the playoffs start to find that extra little bit. But right now we've got the consistency going for us. That's important in the playoffs as well. You need to be able to get through all the rounds and consistency gets you through the first couple for sure. If we can continue doing what we're doing here, that will be great. We've got to try to get some more playoff points and find some speed in the next (seven) weeks."

Logano will make his 28th career start at Pocono on July 23. In addition to his win in 2012, he has four top-five and 10 top-10 finishes at the 2.5-mile triangular track in Long Pond. He also won the ARCA Series race there in June 2009.

He said the three different corners is what makes Pocono so challenging.

Advertisement

"One has way more banking, one's really flat and one is a quick corner with a big bump in it," Logano said. "It's like, Whoa! How do you get it all tied together? So you've got to prioritize. Which corner is the most important? Where's the speed made? You kind of build off that and try to compromise. Try to make one corner really good and the others not that bad."

After winning his second series championship last season, Logano said there isn't much difference from winning his first in 2018. The short offseason from November to February doesn't allow you much time to dwell on it.

"It's a great moment to win a championship, obviously. It's a huge accomplishment, it's something that sticks with you forever," Logano said. "But at the same time, as soon as the season starts at Daytona, it's over. It's not really relevant anymore. You have the offseason to celebrate and have a good time. But then you've got to do it again. You might be called the reigning champion, that sounds great. But they're after me. You've got to stay on it for sure."

One of the perks of being the reigning Cup Series champion is being on the board for that year's NASCAR Hall of Fame voting committee. On Wednesday, the Class of 2024 nominees were announced with seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and his crew chief Chad Knaus joining eight others on the Modern Era ballot: Neil Bonnett, Tim Brewer, Jeff Burton, Carl Edwards, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, Larry Phillips and Ricky Rudd. Donnie Allison was added to the Pioneer ballot, joining Sam Ard, A.J. Foyt, Banjo Matthews and Ralph Moody. There also are five nominees for the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR: Lesa France Kennedy, Janet Guthrie, Alvin Hawkins, Les Richter and the late Dr. Joseph Mattioli, founder of Pocono Raceway.

Advertisement

Voting is Aug. 2. Two from the Modern Era ballot, one from the Pioneer ballot and one Landmark Award nominee will comprise the Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

"That, to me, is probably the coolest thing," Logano said. "Sitting in that room, hearing people talk about legends of our sport and why somebody should be in or not be in. I think that's pretty neat."

NASCAR AT POCONO SCHEDULE

Friday

11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — ARCA Series practice

12:30-12:50 p.m. — ARCA Series practice

1:35-2:05 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series practice

2:05-3 p.m. — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying

Advertisement

3:35-4:05 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

4:05-5 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

6 p.m. — ARCA Series Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150

Saturday

Noon — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150

2:35-3:20 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series practice

3:20-4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

5:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series Pocono Mountains 225

Sunday

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400

Contact the writer:

swalsh@timesshamrock.com;

570 348-9100 ext. 5109;

@swalshTT on Twitter