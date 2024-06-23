NASCAR at New Hampshire live updates: Rain bumps race start time; Lineup set by metric

Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Shane Connuck will be passing along updates from Sunday’s Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the section below. Refresh this page for the latest news. All times are Eastern.

Lap 10: Chase Elliott has been leading from the pole in the early goings at Loudon. Ryan Blaney lost some speed and has slipped back to sixth after starting in P2. Christopher Bell and Joey Logano run second and third, respectively.

Green flag, 2:06 p.m.: Green at New Hampshire! Chase Elliott jumps out in front from the pole.

1:56 p.m.: Engines have been fired! Racin’ soon!

1:53 p.m.: Pre-race ceremonies are complete! Engines are set to be fired momentarily. NASCAR comes on USA Network at the top of the hour.

1:40 p.m.: The USA Network broadcast doesn’t come on the air until 2 p.m., so viewers at home won’t see today’s pre-race festivities. The invocation is at 1:47 p.m., the national anthem at 1:48 p.m. and command is scheduled for 1:56 p.m.

1:36 p.m.: No cars are dropping to the rear. Thirty minutes out from green flag!

1:25 p.m.: Precipitation is expected to start at around 5 p.m. in Loudon, N.H., according to Weather.com, which could allow most of the race to be completed.

1:17 p.m.: There’s a tornado watch in most of New Hampshire until 8 p.m. tonight, but thunderstorms aren’t expected to start until around 4 p.m. NASCAR is hoping to get more than half of the race in (at least 151 of 301 laps makes it an official race).

1 p.m.: Happy Race Day! The NASCAR Cup Series race is now scheduled to go green at 2:06 p.m., with thunderstorms rolling into Loudon, N.H., later in the afternoon.

Weather also wiped out Saturday’s qualifying Cup Series session. Chase Elliott won the pole position for Sunday’s race via metric, and Ryan Blaney will start on the front row.

Christopher Bell wins Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver tamed the “Magic Mile” on Saturday, using a late pass to hold off Sheldon Creed in overtime.

It marked the 10th runner-up finish of the season for Creed, a mark that ties the record for most second-place finishes before a driver’s first victory. The victory is Bell’s fourth in the Xfinity Series.

Christopher Bell (20) celebrates winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on June 22, 2024, in Loudon, N.H.

Picks and odds for the USA Today 301

Christopher Bell, who won a recent rain-shortened race, is the favorite to win Sunday’s race at +370 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Martin Truex Jr. (+450), Chase Elliott (+600), Denny Hamlin (+750) and Ryan Blaney (+750).

The Observer’s Shane Connuck is picking William Byron to get his fourth checkered flag of the year. With weather potentially impacting today’s race once it becomes official, Byron’s P3 start and strategy-based pit stops should have him in good position for a shot at victory. Byron has already won on a superspeedway at the Daytona 500, Cicruit of the Americas’ road course and the series’ shortest tracks in Martinsville. The Charlottean is due for a win and has a strong starting position at this mile-long track.

How to watch and stream the NASCAR race at New Hampshire

Race: USA TODAY 301

Place: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (north of Loudon, N.H.)

Date: Sunday, June 23

Time: 2:06 p.m. ET

Purse: $7,876,911

TV: USA Network, 2 p.m. ET

Streaming: NBC Sports

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 318.46 miles (301 laps)

Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 70; Stage 2 ends on Lap 185; and the Final Stage ends on Lap 301.

Chase Elliott (9) is interviewed before practice for the USA Today 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on June 22, 2024, in Loudon, N.H.

Starting lineup for the USA Today 301