NASCAR New Hampshire live stream: Watch Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 online

NASCAR returns to New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.

In last year's Monster Energy Cup Series race at Loudon, it was Kevin Harvick edging out Kyle Busch to take earn the checkered flag at "The Magic Mile". The win was one of Harvick's eight victories in his dominant 2018 season, but the No. 4 car is still looking for his first W in 2019.

Brad Keselowski starts on the pole for Sunday's race with the favorite, Kyle Busch, starting alongside him on the outside row. The defending champion and current Cup Series standings leader Joey Logano starts in the eighth position.

Here's how to watch the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 online. On TV, the race will be broadcast on NBCSN.

When: Sunday, July 21 at 3:00 pm. ET.

Live Stream: NBC Sports



Be sure to also tune in to NBC's "Victory Lap" post-race show at 7:00 p.m. ET, hosted by NBC Sports Boston's own Danielle Trotta.

