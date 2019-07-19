NASCAR at New Hampshire betting odds, picks: Can Kevin Harvick repeat at Foxwoods Resort Casino 301?

NASCAR returns to Loudon on Sunday in what's sure to be another exciting Monster Energy Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Former Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick looks to make it back-to-back victories at the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. He'll start in the 14th position as he enters the weekend with 6/1 odds to earn his first win of the 2019 season. Brad Keselowski (9/1 odds) will start on the pole.

But who should you place money on to take home the checkered flag at "The Magic Mile" this year? Here are some options. . .

(Odds via Westgate Sportsbook)

Typically, my advice is to stay away from picking the heavy favorites in NASCAR and instead pick a driver that'll give you more bang for your buck. In this case, I wouldn't hold it against you if you sprinkle some money on the No. 18 car. Busch, the runner-up in last year's race, has won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway three times in the Cup Series, six times in the Xfinity Series and three times in the Truck Series. If you're looking to play it safe, this is the pick to make. Busch will start on the outside row alongside polesitter Keselowski.

Value Pick: Kurt Busch (20/1)

That's right, both Busch brothers make the list. Kurt heads into this weekend's race with momentum after edging out his little brother for the win a week ago in a thrilling finish at Kentucky. Kurt finished eighth in last year's Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 and has three Cup Series victories at New Hampshire. He'll look to make it four on Sunday, and it might be too good to pass up at 20/1 odds. The No. 1 car will start right behind his brother this weekend in the third position.

If you're hoping to hit the lotto, Stenhouse should be your pick. The Roush Fenway driver starts in the No. 11 position and if he can manage to stay up near the top 10 throughout the race, anything can happen. It's well worth placing a few bucks on him at those odds.

Truex is long overdue for a win at New Hampshire. The New Jersey native was out front for most of last year's summer race but finished fourth. He also placed third at Loudon twice in his career (2007, 2017). I'm picking the No. 19 car to be in Victory Lane when this one's over. Truex starts in the sixth position on Sunday.

After the checkered flag, be sure to tune in to NBC's "Victory Lap" post-race show at 7:00 p.m. ET., hosted by NBC Sports Boston's own Danielle Trotta.

