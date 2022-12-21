NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty will ride in the 2023 Rose Parade

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — (Dec. 21, 2022) — NASCAR is turning the 2023 Rose Parade presented by Honda into a royal processional fit for “The King.”

The sanctioning body announced today that Richard Petty will ride atop its historic float “Always Forward” that celebrates NASCAR‘s 75th anniversary and the upcoming Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. The parade, which will be held on Monday, Jan. 2., is part of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses which also features the famed Rose Bowl Game.

“Nobody embodies the rich history of our sport more than Richard Petty,” said NASCAR Vice President of Marketing Services Patrick Rogers. “He‘s not only ‘The King,‘ but an icon recognized around the world as one of the greatest athletes of all time. It‘s an incredible honor to have him represent NASCAR on our float, and I know our fans in California will love this opportunity to hail NASCAR royalty in person.”

Petty‘s coronation as NASCAR‘s “King” was a byproduct of the hard work and skill he showcased during a remarkable 35-year career. His record 200 NASCAR Cup Series wins is considered one of the most untouchable records in all of sports. Petty was also the first driver to win seven NASCAR Cup Series championships, and he holds NASCAR records for most poles (123), most wins in a season (27), most Daytona 500 wins (seven), most consecutive wins (10) and most starts (1,185). He was enshrined in the NASCAR Hall of Fame as part of its inaugural class in 2010, and he currently serves as Chairman of Petty GMS Racing.

Yet Petty cemented his status as a cultural icon by becoming one of sport‘s most accessible and likable athletes. Rarely seen without his trademark cowboy hat and sunglasses, Petty still greets fans at the race track with the same warm smile he displayed during his driving career.

The float that will carry “The King” on Jan. 2 features his iconic No. 43 race car, along with the No. 3 made popular by Dale Earnhardt and the No. 24 driven by Jeff Gordon. With the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum‘s Peristyle and Olympic cauldron serving as a breathtaking backdrop, the cars race around a track surrounded by checkered flags, ribbons, palm trees and more. Designed and constructed by Artistic Entertainment Services (AES), the float is 25 feet tall, 55 feet long and headed by NASCAR‘s 75th Anniversary diamond logo.

The annual Rose Parade celebrates 134 years of success with its upcoming celebration on Jan. 2, led by the volunteer-driven, non-profit Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association. In addition to participating in the 2023 parade, NASCAR will also be providing the Association‘s 935 volunteers with a special Busch Light Clash and Auto Club Speedway ticket offer, in recognition of their dedication to America‘s New Year Celebration.

The Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, as a part of the destination‘s “Coliseum Forever” celebration to honor the historic stadium‘s centennial anniversary and will air live on FOX at 8 p.m. ET. After an action-packed 2022 season, the 2023 NASCAR season-opener is bound to be another thrilling event in a momentous year.

For more information about the Busch Light Clash and details on ticket pricing, please visit nascarclash.com.