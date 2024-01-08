NASCAR Hall of Famer Ray Evernham helping to relaunch IROC brand

NASCAR Hall of Famer Ray Evernham and former team owner Rob Kauffman have formed IROC Holdings LLC with the intent to have an IROC event in 2024 with historic IROC cars while exploring future opportunities, according to a release issued Monday.

The two have also acquired the rights to the IROC brand.

The International Race of Champions was held from 1973-2006 and featured races in identically prepared cars among drivers from NASCAR, IndyCar, Formula 1 and other series.

Evernham, worked as a mechanic for IROC before beginning his NASCAR career, which included winning three championship as Jeff Gordon’s crew chief, and later becoming a team owner.

Evernham collects and restores old IROC cars.

Mark Martin won a record five IROC titles. Dale Earnhardt won four series crowns. A.J. Foyt and Al Unser Jr. each won two series crowns. Mark Donohue won the inaugural title.

