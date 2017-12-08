NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram continues to show progress in recovery from car wreck

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram is making steady progress recovering from serious injuries suffered in a car wreck Sunday in his native Asheville, North Carolina.

In a post on Caringbridge.org, the latest update on Ingram’s condition from his family said in part:

“We couldn’t be happier to tell you that Jack is defying odds and making leaps and bounds in the recovery zone. He’s been breathing on his own without the ventilator for hours at a time, sitting up and communicating (as best as he can) with family members.

“He even looked out the window and acknowledged the snow (for those of you not in Western North Carolina, we’re getting loads of snow right now).

“His vitals look great and his will to get to the next level of recovery is pretty amazing.”

Ingram, who turns 81 on Dec. 28, remains in Mission Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, but his family is hopeful that he can soon move to a regular room.

“Once he is able to go up to 24 hours without the ventilator for assistance, he can move to an actual room (and out of ICU),” the family statement noted.

Ingram’s car and a pickup truck collided Sunday morning at an intersection a block from the former Asheville Motor Speedway, where Ingram starred for many years.

The former two-time Busch Series champion suffered five broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a puncture wound on his left side, internal bleeding and a damaged spleen that required surgery.

Two passengers were in Ingram’s car. One suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital, while the other passenger was uninjured. The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.

