NASCAR Hall of Fame Fan Vote for 2025 opens; cast your ballot now

The 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame Fan Vote is now open, and that means you have the opportunity to cast your ballot and help decide who should be enshrined among NASCAR’s greatest.

Voting begins on April 24 at noon ET and closes on May 18 at noon ET. To vote, follow the embedded link.

RELATED: NASCAR Hall of Fame announces Class of 2025 nominees

Voters may “select” up to two nominees from the Modern Era ballot and up to one nominee from the Pioneer Era ballot. To complete the submission form, you must provide your email address. Fan voters may submit up to one overall vote per day per email address.

Dale Earnhardt, Bill France Sr., Bill France Jr., Junior Johnson and Richard Petty made up the inaugural class in 2010. The 2024 Class saw Donnie Allison, Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus get inducted. Don’t miss out on your chance to help honor other legends of the sport in 2025.