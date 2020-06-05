NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021 to be named June 16 on NBCSN

The NASCAR Hall of Fame 2021 Class, as well as the winner of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR, will be announced June 16.

The announcement will come at 5 p.m. ET in a special edition of NASCAR America on NBCSN.

The program will be hosted by NBC Sports’ Dale Jarrett, Kyle Petty, Krista Voda and Nate Ryan.

Two Hall of Fame inductees will be selected from 10 nominees in the Modern Era ballot and one from the Pioneer ballot. The Landmark Award recipient will be chosen from a list of five nominees.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel will meet virtually on Tuesday, June 9, to select the inductees.

Here are the nominees:

Modern era (10): Neil Bonnett, Jeff Burton, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Carl Edwards, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, Larry Phillips, Ricky Rudd, Kirk Shelmerdine and Mike Stefanik.

Pioneer (5): Jake Elder, Red Farmer, Banjo Matthews, Hershel McGriff and Ralph Moody.

Landmark (5): Janet Guthrie, Alvin Hawkins, Mike Helton, Dr. Joseph Mattioli, Ralph Seagraves.

