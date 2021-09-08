NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021 induction slated for January 21

NASCAR Hall of Fame Release
4 min read
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NASCAR Hall of Fame and NASCAR are pleased to announce that the Class of 2021 Induction Ceremony will take place in Charlotte on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The ceremony was originally scheduled for Feb. 5, 2021 but was postponed due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

“We are thrilled to celebrate these legends‘ significant accomplishments and contributions to NASCAR alongside their families, friends and fans,” said Winston Kelley, executive director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “The decision to postpone was very difficult but the right thing to do. With the planned evolution from five to three inductees with the Class of 2021, NASCAR and the NASCAR Hall of Fame teams saw an opportunity to take a fresh look at our schedule of events for Induction Weekend and are excited about what we have created. It‘s always a special time for each honoree and their families and friends and will be a truly memorable weekend for our fans and guests alike.”

To celebrate the Class of 2021, the NASCAR Hall of Fame will again have three days of special events and programming — including an exclusive insiders experience, a brunch event with NASCAR Hall of Famers and behind-the-scenes looks at pieces of racing history.

Tickets to the Class of 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Weekend events, which will take place Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 through Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.

KEY DATES AND TAKEAWAYS

  • Induction Dinner and Induction Ceremony (Friday, Jan. 21, 2022): Both the Induction Dinner and Induction Ceremony will take place in the Crown Ballroom at the Charlotte Convention Center adjacent to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

  • Public On-Sale (Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021): Tickets to all Class of 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Weekend events go on sale to the public. NASCAR Hall of Fame members will have access to an exclusive ticket pre-sale later this month. Additional information about membership can be found here.

  • Cost: Tickets to the Induction Ceremony start at $150 per person (plus tax and applicable service fees).

  • Inductees: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Red Farmer and Mike Stefanik make up the Hall of Fame‘s 12th class with Ralph Seagraves being honored as the recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

  • Additional Events: Bookending the Induction Ceremony will be a roster of fan-centric events designed to give attendees an immersive NASCAR Hall of Fame experience. More detailed information about weekend events will be available later this month.

Among the additional events scheduled for Induction Weekend are the Insider Experience, featuring a Q&A session with Class of 2021 Inductees and an Induction Stage photo op; Brunch with Hall of Famers where guests will share a table with a NASCAR legend; and Victory Lap, where the Class of 2020 will share stories and memories about the artifacts from their Hall of Honor exhibits.

ABOUT THE CLASS OF 2021

The Class of 2021 will be the 12th class inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame‘s since its inception in 2010. The first class with three members instead of five, it is comprised of:

  • Dale Earnhardt Jr.: A third-generation NASCAR champion in a family synonymous with the sport, Earnhardt Jr. is among the most popular drivers in NASCAR history. In addition to his 26 Cup Series wins and two Xfinity Series championships, Earnhardt Jr. served as the face of NASCAR for many years with 15 consecutive Most Popular Driver awards.

  • Red Farmer: Part of the original Alabama Gang, Farmer‘s exact win count is unknown — but it‘s more than 700 and counting. Named one of the 50 Greatest Drivers in NASCAR‘s first 50 years in 1998, Farmer‘s immeasurable passion for the sport has kept him racing for decades, even as he approaches 90 years of age.

  • Mike Stefanik: Atop the list of all-time NASCAR championships with nine sit two men: NASCAR Hall of Famer Richie Evans, and Mike Stefanik. In 2003, Stefanik was named one of the Modified Tour‘s 10 Greatest Drivers, and he holds the all-time series record in wins, poles, top fives and top 10s.

Induction of this class brings the Hall‘s total number of racing legends to 58. Additionally, Ralph Seagraves will be honored with the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

