NASCAR Greg Van Alst INJURY UPDATE: Driver Suffered Fractured Vertebra in Truck Series Crash

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Greg Van Alst fractured a vertebra in Saturday’s Love’s RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway, it was announced Sunday morning on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Van Alst, 42, was released early Sunday from UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Ala., where he was taken following his involvement in a 10-truck crash with two laps remaining in the scheduled 94-lap race at the 2.66-mile track.



His Chevrolet slammed head-on into the wall in the track’s trioval. The harsh impact lifted the truck’s four-wheels off the ground.

Stewart Friesen, who also was transported to a local hospital after a wreck early in the race, has been evaluated, treated, and released. Friesen was involved in a four-truck accident on lap 39.

During the accident, the front end of Friesen’s Toyota slammed into the third-turn wall, came across the track and stopped on the grassy apron. Friesen slowly pulled himself out of his truck, sat down on the grass and waited for NASCAR’s medical team.

Van Alst and Friesen were the only two drivers that required treatment beyond the track’s infield care center.

Brett Moffitt edged playoff contender Ben Rhodes for the race victory, averaging 108.136 mph in the overtime event that was slowed by eight caution flags for 41 laps in the 99-lap race. There were 23 lead changes among 11 drivers. Moffitt led five times for 22 laps. Nick Sanchez was the top lap leader, setting the pace on four occasions for 25 laps.