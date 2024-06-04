Advertisement
Breaking News:

Ohtani's ex-interpreter pleads guilty, faces 33 years in prison

NASCAR grants waiver to Kyle Larson after missing Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR.com

NASCAR has granted Kyle Larson a playoff eligibility waiver after the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver missed Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. His arrival at Charlotte Motor Speedway was delayed by rain at the Indianapolis 500, where he finished 18th in his IndyCar debut.