NASCAR grants Kyle Larson playoff waiver after missing Coca-Cola 600 for Indy 500

Kyle Larson has been granted a NASCAR Cup Series playoff waiver for missing the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte while racing in the delayed Indianapolis 500, NASCAR announced Tuesday.

NASCAR rules require a driver to run in every race to be eligible for the playoffs in that series, unless granted a waiver by the sanctioning body. The Associated Press reported Thursday night that Hendrick Motorsports had requested the playoff waiver.

Larson planned to attempt the 500-600 double on May 26, but opted to run the Indy 500 IndyCar Series race after the start time was pushed back by rain by four hours. The 2021 Cup Series champion finished 18th at Indy in a car prepared by Arrow McLaren with help from Hendrick Motorsports and sponsored by HendrickCars.com.

The Coca-Cola 600 started in Charlotte about midway through the Indy 500, with Justin Allgaier in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Allgaier finished 13th in the rain-shortened 600 race, with Larson making his way to the track just as the race was red-flagged.

CHARLOTTE WINNERS AND LOSERS: Christopher Bell wins, but NASCAR pulled plug on Kyle Larson racing

END OF AN ERA: Stewart-Haas Racing closing after 2024, and what it means for Hendersonville's Josh Berry

NASCAR has granted playoff waivers for a list of reasons since enacting the requirement a decade ago, including a NASCAR-mandated suspension (Chase Elliott in 2023, among others), injury (Kyle Busch in 2015 the notable example) and age requirements (Tyler Ankrum in the Truck Series in 2019).

Larson retains his Cup playoff eligibility earned with wins at Las Vegas and Kansas earlier this season.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR grants Kyle Larson playoff waiver after missing Charlotte for Indy 500