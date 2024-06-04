- Baldinger on Broncos OTAs: Bo Nix's ability to succeed in Sean Payton's offense requires refined footworkIn a segment on "The Insiders", NFL Network's Brian Baldinger discusses what he's looking to see from Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix in offseason training activities given the fact that success in Broncos head coach Sean Payton's offense has always required a QB with refined footwork.2:48Now PlayingPaused
- Herb: Caleb Williams is scrambling out of bounds a lot in 7-on-7'sHerb Howard joins Football Night in Chicago to talk about Caleb Williams not getting rid of the ball in 7-on-7's at Bears OTA's1:13Now PlayingPaused
NASCAR gets it right by granting Larson a waiver
Jeff Burton and Dustin Long react to the choice to grant a playoff waiver to Kyle Larson after his 'Double' try, with NASCAR's Senior VP of Competition sharing the reasoning, but why changes may be needed going forward.