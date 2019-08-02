NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Watkins Glen International

After the Truck Series began the race week at Eldora on Thursday, cars will hit the track today at Watkins Glen International.

There are two Xfinity Series practice sessions on the schedule.

The wunderground.com forecast calls for a high of 85 degrees and a 20% chance of rain.

Here’s the day’s schedule.

(All times are Eastern)

9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

2:05 – 3:25 – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)