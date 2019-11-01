NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR’s playoff weekend at Texas Motor Speedway begins today with two practice sessions each for the Cup and Xfinity Series.

The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 61 degrees for the day.

Here’s the day’s full schedule with TV info.

(All times are Eastern)

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

Noon – 8:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBC Sports App)