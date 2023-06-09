The Xfinity Series makes its first appearance Friday at Sonoma Raceway.

Xfinity teams, coming off last weekend’s race at Portland International Raceway, get 50 minutes of practice Friday because Sonoma is a new venue for the series.

Seven Cup drivers, including Kyle Larson and Daniel Suarez, are among those entered in the Xfinity race. Suarez won the Cup race at Sonoma last year.

Xfinity teams will qualify and race Saturday at the 1.99-mile road course.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Sonoma Raceway

Weather

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 69 degrees.

Friday, June 9

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

11 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series West

1 – 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

2 – 3 p.m. — ARCA West practice

3:10 – 3:30 p.m. — ARCA West qualifying

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)

6:30 p.m. — ARCA West race (64 laps, 127.36 miles; live on FloRacing, will air on CNBC at 11:30 a.m. ET on June 18)

Read more about NASCAR

Friday 5: Kyle Busch, Randall Burnett forming a potent combination Rick Hendrick hopes rough racing settles down after Chase Elliott suspension Concussion-like symptoms sideline Noah Gragson

NASCAR Friday schedule at Sonoma Raceway originally appeared on NBCSports.com