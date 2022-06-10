NASCAR Friday Schedule at Sonoma Raceway
NASCAR’s Sonoma Raceway weekend is scheduled to begin Friday with a round of Camping World Truck practice.
The Truck race is scheduled Saturday, and the weekend will conclude with a Cup Series race Sunday on the 11-turn, 1.99-mile road course.
Friday, June 10
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
4 – 11:30 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series
Track activity
6:05 – 6:55 p.m. – Truck practice (No TV)
Weather forecast
Friday – Sunny. High of 100 degrees.
