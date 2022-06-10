NASCAR Friday Schedule at Sonoma Raceway

Mike Hembree

NASCAR’s Sonoma Raceway weekend is scheduled to begin Friday with a round of Camping World Truck practice.

The Truck race is scheduled Saturday, and the weekend will conclude with a Cup Series race Sunday on the 11-turn, 1.99-mile road course.

Friday, June 10

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 4 – 11:30 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series

Track activity

  • 6:05 – 6:55 p.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

Weather forecast

 Friday – Sunny. High of 100 degrees.

Read more about NASCAR

Friday 5: Is more practice a path to reducing cautions in Cup races? Aggressive driving a growing issue in NASCAR Sammy Smith to run eight Xfinity races for Joe Gibbs Racing

 

NASCAR Friday Schedule at Sonoma Raceway originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories