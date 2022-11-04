NASCAR Friday schedule for Phoenix Raceway

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship will be decided at Phoenix Raceway Friday, and Cup and Xfinity drivers will be on the track for practice sessions.

Ty Majeski (ThorSport Racing), Zane Smith (Front Row Motorsports), Ben Rhodes (ThorSport Racing) and Chandler Smith (Kyle Busch Motorsports) will race for the Truck championship at 10 p.m. ET (FS1) Friday. The driver among the group who finishes highest will win the title.

Cup and Xfinity drivers will practice in the afternoon.

Phoenix Raceway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weather

Friday: Sunny. High of 65 with a 4% chance of rain.

Friday, Nov. 4

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

Noon — Truck Series

3 – 11:30 p.m. — Cup Series

3 – 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

6:05 – 6:55 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

7:05 – 7:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (USA Network)

8:05 -8:55 p.m. — Cup Series practice (USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

10 p.m. — Truck Series race (150 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

