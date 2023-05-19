NASCAR Friday schedule at North Wilkesboro Speedway

NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series drivers will be on track Friday at North Wilkesboro Speedway as the All-Star Race weekend opens.

Truck Series drivers are scheduled for an afternoon practice, and Cup drivers will practice after the Truck session.

Starting lineups for the All-Star heat races and the All-Star Open will be set based on the results of pit crew competition Friday night. Teams will change four tires, and the stops will be timed with lines one pit stall behind and one pit stall forward.

The Weather Underground forecast for Friday calls for partly to mostly cloudy skies with a high of 74.

A look at North Wilkesboro’s Friday schedule:

Friday, May 19

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12:30 – 10 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

1 – 9:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series practice (FS1)

4 – 4:50 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

5:45 – 7 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying, pit crew challenge (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

