NASCAR Friday schedule at Nashville Superspeedway
On-track activity is scheduled at Nashville Superspeedway Friday as the NASCAR weekend opens.
Cup, Xfinity and Truck drivers will be on the 1.33-mile track Friday.
Trucks will practice and qualify in the afternoon before Friday’s 8 p.m. ET race. Cup and Xfinity practice also is scheduled Friday.
Sunday’s Cup race will be televised by NBC (5 p.m. ET).
Friday, June 24
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
11 a.m. — Truck Series
1:30 – 10 p.m. — Cup Series
3:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
4 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
4:30 – 5:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
5:35 – 6:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (USA)
6:30 – 7:20 p.m. — Cup practice (USA, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM Radio)
8 p.m. — Truck race (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM Radio)
Weather forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny. High of 94 degrees.
