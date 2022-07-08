The Camping World Truck Series makes it Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course debut today.

Truck teams will practice and qualify on the 13-turn, 2.26-mile circuit in preparation for Saturday’s inaugural series race there.

The Cup and Xfinity Series are at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend. Both those series will be on track Saturday.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Friday, July 8

(All times Eastern)

Friday: Rain is in the forecast for much of the day. High of 73 degrees. Chance of rain is 90%.

Garage open

7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Truck series

Track activity

9:35 – 10:25 a.m. — Truck practice (No TV)

3:35 -4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

Read more about NASCAR

Friday 5: Five laps that impacted 2022 NASCAR Cup season JGR planning on Kyle Busch back in 18 car, Ty Gibbs in Xfinity in ’23 NASCAR weekend schedules: Atlanta/Mid-Ohio

NASCAR Friday schedule at Mid-Ohio originally appeared on NBCSports.com