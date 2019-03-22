NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

In a sense, it’ll be all trucks, all the time on Friday at Martinsville Speedway.

Cup cars will not be in action, but the Gander Outdoors Truck Series will be busy at the half-mile track, with two practice sessions scheduled.

Here is Friday’s schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, March 22

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Truck Series garage open

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. — Truck practice for rookie drivers only (No TV)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Final Truck practice (No TV)