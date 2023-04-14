NASCAR Friday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

NASACR Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series teams are scheduled to be on track Friday at Martinsville Speedway, weather pending.

The Truck Series is scheduled to practice and qualify before racing Friday night. The Xfinity Series is scheduled to practice and qualify Friday.

Martinsville Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Gusty winds and small hail possible. High of 68 degrees with a 61% chance of rain around the start of the Truck race.

Friday, April 14

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. — Truck Series

10:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

3:05 – 3:40 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

3:40 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

5:05 – 5:40 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)

5:40 – 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)

7:30 p.m. — Truck race (200 laps, 105 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

