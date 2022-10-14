NASCAR Friday schedule at Las Vegas

Xfinity Series drivers will be on track Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Xfinity drivers will practice and qualify Friday. The Round of 8 playoff race for the series is at 3 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC and Peacock.

Cup cars will go through inspection Friday but don’t get on track until Saturday. The Round of 8 Cup playoff race will be at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Weekend weather

Friday: Sunny. High of 92.

Friday, Oct. 7

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

3:30 – 10:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

5:30 – 10:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

8:35 – 9:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network)

9:05 – 10 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network)

