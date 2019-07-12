NASCAR’s Friday schedule for Kentucky Speedway

Cup and Xfinity teams will be in action today at Kentucky Speedway with the Cup Series’ qualifying and the Xfinity Series race on the schedule.

The wunderground.com site forecasts clear skies with a temperature of 84 degrees at the start of the race.

Here’s the day’s full schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN)

Noon – Xfinity garage opens

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN)

4:15 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; single car/one lap (NBCSN)

5:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

6:05 p.m. – Cup qualifying/impound; single car/one lap (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

7:30 p.m. – Alsco 300; 200 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)