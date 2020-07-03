NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR’s historic weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway begins today as both the Xfinity Series and IndyCar take to the track’s road course to prepare for their races Saturday on NBC.

The Xfinity Series will hold two practice sessions. They are the first practice sessions for any NASCAR national series since the sport returned in May.

wunderground.com forecasts partly cloudy skies, a high 92 degrees and a 10% chance of rain for the day.

Here’s today’s full schedule with TV info:

(All times are Eastern)

6 a.m. – 9 p.m. – IndyCar garage open

7:30 – 9:30 a.m. – Xfinity haulers enters (screening in progress)

10 a.m. – IndyCar team manager/crew chief meeting

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Xfinity garage access screening in progress

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. – IndyCar practice (NBC Gold)

1:30 – 2:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

3 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

4:30 – 5:45 p.m. – IndyCar qualifying (NBCSN)

5 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

