NASCAR’s Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Both Cup and Xfinity teams are in action today at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Cup holds one practice session and qualifying for Sunday’s race and Xfinity has two practice sessions.

Here’s the day’s schedule with TV and radio info.

(ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)

FRIDAY, JULY 20

8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Cup garage open

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

Noon – 12:50 p.m. — Cup practice (NBCSN)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

4:45 p.m. — Cup qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network)