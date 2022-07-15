NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

With the playoffs rapidly approaching for both series, NASCAR Cup and Xfinity drivers will race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend.

Chase Elliott, a winner Sunday at Atlanta, will be seeking seasonal victory No. 4 Sunday (3 p.m., USA Network) on the relatively flat NHMS track. Elliott has won three of the past nine Cup races and has finished in the top two in each of the past three.

With seven races remaining on the regular-season schedule, former champion Kevin Harvick is still seeking his first win of the year. He is a dependable threat at NHMS, having won three of the past seven races there and four overall.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Weather forecast

Friday: Sunny. High of 82 degrees.

Friday, July 15

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12 – 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

2:30 – 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

5:05 – 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA Network, NBC Sports app)

5:35 – 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports app)

