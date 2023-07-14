NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is on track Friday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in preparation for Saturday afternoon’s race.

Cup Series teams do not arrive in New Hampshire until Friday afternoon and they do not take part in on-track action until Saturday afternoon.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Weather

Friday : The forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms throughout the day and the potential for heavy rainfall. High of 82 degrees with a 75% chance of rain when Xfinity cars are on track.

Friday, July 7

(All Times Eastern)

Garage open

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

11:45 a.m. - 8 p.m. — NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

12 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

