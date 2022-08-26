NASCAR Friday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series drivers are scheduled to race this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.

Cup and Xfinity qualifying are scheduled at the 2.5-mile track Friday afternoon, followed by the Xfinity race at 7:30 p.m. on USA Network.

Austin Hill won the February Xfinity race at DIS in a wild finish.

AJ Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, Austin Hill and Brandon Jones have clinched spots in the Xfinity playoffs, which are scheduled to begin Sept. 24 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Included in the Xfinity lineup is the father-son duo of Joe and John Hunter Nemechek, competing in Sam Hunt Racing Toyotas. It will mark the first time the Nemecheks have raced as teammates since 2019 at Phoenix Raceway.

Due to local programming, the Cup Series race on Saturday will air on WBAL 11.2 MeTV in Baltimore, WKCF in Orlando, KTVK in Phoenix and WMOR in Tampa. Check local listings in Lancaster/Harrisburg (Pa.), Philadelphia and Washington, DC. Viewers in all markets can live stream the race on Peacock, NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app.

Daytona International Speedway

Weather forecast

Friday: Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High 87F. Chance of rain 60%.

Friday, August 26

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

8 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Noon – 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

3:05 – 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (USA Network)

5:05 – 6:30 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (100 laps, 250 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

