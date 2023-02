NASCAR Friday schedule at Daytona

Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on track Friday as Daytona 500 week continues at Daytona International Speedway.

After racing in Thursday night’s Duel qualifiers, Cup drivers will participate in a 50-minute practice at 5:35 p.m. Friday.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman won the Daytona 500 pole Wednesday night.

Craftsman Truck Series drivers will qualify at 3 p.m. and race in their season opener at 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1).

Xfinity drivers will practice at 4:35 p.m. Friday. The Xfinity Series opener is scheduled at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Daytona International Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Friday: Mainly sunny. High of 86. Cloudy in the evening with 21% chance of rain shower. Low of 53. Winds 10-20 mph.

Friday, Feb. 17

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

8 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. — ARCA

9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

12:30 – 8 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

1:30 – 2 p.m. — ARCA group qualifying

3 – 4:30 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

4:35 – 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

5:35 – 6:25 p.m. — Cup Series practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. — Craftsman Truck Series race (100 laps, 250 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

