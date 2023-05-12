NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on track Friday at Darlington Raceway as the track opens its Throwback Weekend and its celebration of the 75 drivers chosen as NASCAR’s best.

Truck and Xfinity Series drivers are scheduled for practice and qualifying Friday afternoon. Trucks will compete in a 200-mile race Friday night.

The Weather Underground forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 86. There is little chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

A look at Darlington’s Friday schedule:

Friday, May 12

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

9 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

12 – 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

3 – 8 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

3:05 – 3:35 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

3:35 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

5:05 – 5:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)

5:35 – 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)

7:30 p.m. — Truck race (147 laps, 200.8 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR Friday schedule at Darlington Raceway originally appeared on NBCSports.com