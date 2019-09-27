NASCAR’s Friday schedule for the Charlotte Roval
Track action on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval begins today with practice sessions for both the Cup and Xfinity Series races.
Cup teams will also qualify for Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).
wunderground.com forecasts partly sunny skies, a high of 90 degrees and a 30% chance of rain and storms.
Here’s the day’s schedule with TV and radio info.
(All times are Eastern)
9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NBC Sports App, Tape delayed on NBCSN at 2 p.m. ET)
1:05 – 2:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
4:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)