Charlotte Motor Speedway has a busy schedule Friday. Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series drivers are scheduled to be on track Friday at the 1.5-mile speedway.

A look at the Friday schedule:

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Weekend weather

Friday: Cloudy during the day. Forecast calls for a high of 64 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Friday, May 26

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

7 a.m. — ARCA Series

8:30 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series

10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

11:40 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. — ARCA practice

12:40 – 1 p.m. — ARCA qualifying

1:35 – 2:05 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

2:05 – 3 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

3:35 – 4:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)

4:05 – 5 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)

6 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)

8:30 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Advertisement

Read more about NASCAR

Friday 5: How soon before trading pit crew members occurs in NASCAR? NASCAR moves start time of Saturday’s Xfinity race at Charlotte Dr. Diandra: Driver injuries, penalties obscure Hendrick Motorsports’...

NASCAR Friday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway originally appeared on NBCSports.com