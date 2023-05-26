NASCAR Friday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Charlotte Motor Speedway has a busy schedule Friday. Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series drivers are scheduled to be on track Friday at the 1.5-mile speedway.
A look at the Friday schedule:
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Weekend weather
Friday: Cloudy during the day. Forecast calls for a high of 64 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.
Friday, May 26
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
7 a.m. — ARCA Series
8:30 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
11:40 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. — ARCA practice
12:40 – 1 p.m. — ARCA qualifying
1:35 – 2:05 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)
2:05 – 3 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)
3:35 – 4:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS1)
4:05 – 5 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)
6 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)
8:30 p.m. — Truck race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
