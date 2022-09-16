NASCAR Friday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying and Xfinity Series qualifying and racing are scheduled at Bristol Motor Speedway Friday.
Friday afternoon’s qualifying session will set the starting grid for Saturday’s 500-lap Cup race (7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network), the third and final event in the first round of the playoffs.
Xfinity drivers are scheduled to qualify Friday afternoon and race Friday night (7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network) in a 300-lap race that will end the regular season.
Noah Gragson leads the Xfinity point standings entering Friday’s race.
Here’s a look at the Friday Bristol schedule:
Friday, Sept. 16
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
9:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
2:35 – 3:10 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBC Sports App)
3:10 – 4 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBC Sports App)
4:35 – 5:20 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBC Sports App, USA Network coverage begins at 5 p.m.)
5:20 – 6:30 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (USA Network)
7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (300 laps, 159 miles; USA Network, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
