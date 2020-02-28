NASCAR begins its race weekend at Auto Club Speedway today.

Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be in action as they each have two practice sessions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here’s the day’s full schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, Feb. 28

Noon – 10 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1 – 9 p.m. – Cup garage open

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (FS1)

4:05 – 4:55 – Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network)

5:02 – 5:27 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

5:35 – 6:25 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

NASCAR’s Friday schedule at Auto Club Speedway originally appeared on NBCSports.com