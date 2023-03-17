NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series drivers are scheduled to qualify Friday afternoon for Saturday races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but weather could interfere with those plans.

The forecast calls for rain at the Hampton, Georgia, track Friday. The weather system is expected to clear out Friday night. The forecast for Saturday and Sunday is much better.

Atlanta Motor Speedway (Cup, Xfinity and Truck)

Weekend weather

Friday: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rain. High of 63. Winds 10-15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Friday, March 17

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Truck Series

11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

3:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

3:05 – 4:30 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

4:35 – 6 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (FS1)

Read more about NASCAR

Friday 5: Kyle Busch making an impact at RCR off the track Kevin Harvick bringing back No. 29 for All-Star Race Kaulig Racing will appeal penalties from Phoenix weekend

NASCAR Friday schedule at Atlanta Motor Speedway originally appeared on NBCSports.com