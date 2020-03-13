NASCAR weekend scheduled at Atlanta postponed

UPDATE: At 11:38 a.m. ET Friday, NASCAR announced it is postponing the Atlanta race weekend and next weekend’s races at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Previous post follows.

While fans will be prohibited from attending any of this weekend’s action at Atlanta Motor Speedway due to concerns about COVID-19, NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck series teams will continue with a business-as-usual approach in terms of preparation and racing.

Today will see all three series take part in two practice sessions apiece. Qualifying for all three series takes place Saturday, with the Xfinity and Truck series holding their races. Cup teams race Sunday.

For Friday, wunderground.com forecasts a high of 71 degrees and a 50% chance of rain.

Here is today’s schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Truck garage open

11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:30 – 9 p.m. – Cup garage open

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Truck practice (no TV)

2:35 – 3:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (FS1)

3:35 – 4:25 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1)

4:32 – 4:57 p.m. – Final Truck practice (FS1)

5:02 – 5:27 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

5:35 – 6:25 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1)

