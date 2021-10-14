The NASCAR Foundation reveals four finalists for Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (October 14, 2021) — The NASCAR Foundation announced today its four finalists for the 11th annual Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award. Each volunteer represents a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of kids in different racing communities across our nation. The announcement was made on Fox Sports NASCAR Race Hub ahead of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway (Sunday, Oct. 17 on NBC, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award, named in honor of the foundation‘s late founder and chairwoman Betty Jane France, recognizes NASCAR fans who volunteer for children‘s causes in their racing communities. Each finalist receives a minimum $25,000 donation for their organization with the overall winner receiving a $100,000 donation from The NASCAR Foundation to further their efforts.

RELATED: Learn more about The NASCAR Foundation

The 11th annual Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award finalists include:

Erin Collins of Dallas, Texas, a volunteer with the Dallas Hearing Foundation, a non-profit organization that offers medical and surgical treatment, hearing technologies, speech and hearing rehabilitation and education support to those in financial need. For the past 12 years, Erin has dedicated her time to serve kids living with hearing loss, initially volunteering in a fundraising capacity for the organization and eventually creating a youth program to provide a safe space where the kids can be surrounded by peers also living with hearing loss.

Jaeleen Davis of Midland, Michigan, a volunteer with Maggie‘s Wigs 4 Kids of Michigan, a non-profit organization that provides wigs and support services to children ages 3 to 18 throughout the state of Michigan. Jaeleen has volunteered for 13 years with the organization, raising awareness and funds through her Miss America platform, which has also allowed her to introduce bills in Michigan and Ohio to get insurance companies to cover the cost of children’s wigs.

Jeff Harmon of Louisville, Kentucky, a volunteer with Down Syndrome of Louisville, an organization that supports, educates, and advocates for individuals with down syndrome, enabling them to reach their full potential. Having served in both coaching and fundraising roles over the last 18 years, Jeff‘s passion and dedication for volunteering has touched hundreds of kids, families and the communities that they‘re a part of.

Beverly Hodsdon of Exeter, New Hampshire, a volunteer with Richie McFarland Children‘s Center, an early childhood program that helps young children reach their full developmental potential while supporting their families throughout the process. Beverly has been a pillar of the organization for 17 years, devoting her time to help in different capacities as a board member, creating fundraising events, bringing the largest donor of the organization, and providing graphic design and marketing services.

“This year‘s finalists exemplify the values of Betty Jane France and honor her legacy. Each one of them is working to improve the lives of children while incorporating the excitement for our sport,” said Mike Helton, The NASCAR Foundation Chairman. “The fans will have a tough decision choosing one winner. All four of them are unselfish and compassionate people who represent the essence of the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award.”

The overall winner of the $100,000 donation from The NASCAR Foundation will be determined by an online vote, which is open now. Fans can vote once a day, every day through November 12th at noon ET on NASCARfoundation.org/Award. The overall winner will be announced virtually on November 17th.

To learn more about The NASCAR Foundation‘s Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award and the 2021 finalists, visit NASCARfoundation.org/Award.