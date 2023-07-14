The NASCAR Foundation, Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and AdventHealth team up to honor cancer heroes

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 14, 2023) — The names of cancer heroes will ride with drivers in all three of NASCAR‘s national series during September in recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation (MTJF) & The NASCAR Foundation Honor a Cancer Hero online auction presented by AdventHealth returns for a fourth year with fans able to bid to have their cancer hero‘s name placed on the signature panel of their favorite driver‘s race vehicle.

Online bidding is now live at NASCARfoundation.org/cancerhero. The auction runs through Monday, July 24, with heroes honored during the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck Series races at Kansas Speedway in September.

“The NASCAR community is incredibly inspiring. Witnessing millions of people, including fans, drivers, and teams, united in their efforts to drive positive change in the lives of women and children affected by this devastating disease is truly heartening,” said Audrey Gregory, Ph.D., R.N., President and CEO for the AdventHealth Central Florida Division — North Region. “Both the awareness and funds raised through this online auction can make such a significant impact in the fight against cancer. Every bid and every contribution brings us closer to accelerating lifesaving research, pioneering new treatments, and enhancing care.”

“We are so grateful to the fans, AdventHealth, and The NASCAR Foundation for supporting our cancer hero program,” said NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. “It‘s been incredibly humbling to see the teams, drivers and fans get behind this program to make it a success every year. We‘re looking forward to seeing how much we can raise this year and seeing all the names of the cancer heroes riding along with the drivers.”

Proceeds from the online auction will benefit MTJF and The NASCAR Foundation, two organizations recognized as champions for the health and well-being of others. Since 2020, the auction has raised more than $300,000.

“We‘re grateful to have partners like the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and AdventHealth who share the same commitment to celebrating our cancer heroes,” said Nichole Krieger, vice president and executive director of The NASCAR Foundation. “Each year, we‘ve seen the NASCAR community rally around these heroes to support such a great cause.”

The Honor a Cancer Hero auction is one of many initiatives supported through The NASCAR Foundation‘s online auctions program that features race-used memorabilia and at-track experiences available for fans to bid online.

For more information, including a complete list of participating drivers, please visit NASCARfoundation.org/cancerhero.