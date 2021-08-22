The NASCAR Foundation kicks off car giveaway fundraiser

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The NASCAR Foundation and Ford Performance unveiled today a custom-designed, all-electric 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E donated by Ford Performance as the grand prize for the non-profit‘s second-annual car giveaway fundraiser.

Starting on Aug. 1 until Nov. 7, fans can enter to win for a $25 donation at NASCARfoundation.org/cargiveaway. Four fans will be selected as finalists, winning a VIP trip to Phoenix for NASCAR Championship Weekend where one of them will get to take home a brand new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E.

“We‘re very grateful to have the support from Ford because without them, this wouldn‘t be possible,” said Nichole Krieger, The NASCAR Foundation executive director. “The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is an incredible car and we‘re confident it will help us raise funds that will allow the foundation to continue its mission of helping kids across our local racing communities.”

Recognized as the 2021 Utility Vehicle of The Year, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is Ford‘s first all-electric crossover. Inspired in the automaker‘s iconic pony car, the Mustang Mach-E can provide up to 305 miles of driving range when paired with the extended-range battery. The Mustang Mach-E also features 19-inch wheels, a panoramic fixed-glass roof and a Band & Olufsen 10-Speaker surround sound system. For a full vehicle description please visit Ford.com/suvs/mach-e.

“We’re proud to support The NASCAR Foundation with our all-electric 2021 Mustang Mach-E,” said Jeannee Kirkaldy, Motorsport Marketing Manager, Ford Performance. “We’ve had the chance to introduce the Mach-E to the NASCAR community by allowing our drivers to experience it in their everyday driving, and it had a chance to be the official pace car at the NASCAR Cup Series races at Talladega and Nashville, so we’re excited that one lucky consumer will get to experience this great new car, while benefiting the good works The NASCAR Foundation does.”

2021aug22 Nascar Foundation Car Giveaway

Four finalists will be treated to a VIP experience including travel to Phoenix where one of them will be announced as the grand prize winner on Nov. 7. Each finalist will be selected throughout four different phases of the contest. The first finalist will be announced on Aug. 23 based on the entries received from Aug. 1 to Aug. 22. The second finalist will be announced on Sept. 13 based on the entries received from Aug. 22 to Sept. 12. The third finalist will be announced on Oct. 4 based on the entries received from Sept. 13 to Oct. 3. The fourth finalist will be announced on Oct. 25 based on the entries received from Oct. 4 to Oct. 24.

Since it was established in 2006, The NASCAR Foundation has raised nearly $40 million and helped over 1.4 million children in need. The Car Giveaway Fundraiser will continue these efforts, with all proceeds benefiting the Foundation‘s initiatives, aimed at improving the health and wellness of children in race markets across the country.